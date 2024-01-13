en English
The Fox & Goose Inn: A Blend of Victorian Charm and Modern Comfort Up For Grabs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
The Fox & Goose Inn: A Blend of Victorian Charm and Modern Comfort Up For Grabs

At the heart of the picturesque village of Parracombe, North Devon, the well-established pub, restaurant, and guest house, The Fox & Goose Inn, is inviting proposals for new ownership. Nestled amidst the serene surroundings of the Heddon Valley and in close proximity to Exmoor National Park, this Victorian-era property presents a compelling blend of vintage charm and modern comforts, creating a tranquil retreat for both tourists and locals alike.

Architectural Elegance Meets Contemporary Comfort

The inn’s interior reflects a tasteful blend of past and present, with each of its four en-suite letting bedrooms adorned with Farrow and Ball hues. Further enhancing its appeal are two welcoming bar areas, a fully equipped commercial kitchen, and separate cloakrooms. The property also boasts a spacious two-bedroom owner’s apartment, with potential for additional bedrooms, offering a perfect blend of business and personal space.

A Prime Location with Thriving Trade

The Fox & Goose Inn’s strategic location, near a reputable school and community general store, amplifies its allure. Central heating throughout the property ensures guests’ comfort all year round. With a near-five-star rating on Tripadvisor, the inn has built a sterling reputation over the 18 years under its current management. The business enjoys a robust trade, with the majority (70%) stemming from food and room letting.

Expansive Facilities and Potential for Growth

An added advantage is the 15-space car park, which accommodates the influx of patrons. The inn also features a skittle alley and a beer terrace, contributing to its charm and appeal. Opportunities for further development are ripe, with potential to create disabled bedroom suites, subject to planning consent. The property, adjacent to The River Heddon, is being offered at around £575,000.

Interested parties are encouraged to approach Webbers Fine & Country for further information about this unique opportunity to own a slice of Devon’s hospitality heritage.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

