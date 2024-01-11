The Fabric of Winchester: A Tapestry of Community and Memory

On January 12, the city of Winchester unveiled a tapestry of community spirit and collective memory. The Fabric of Winchester, a unique initiative launched in September, culminated in a three-day exhibition, showcasing an impressive collection of over 120 memory quilts. These patchwork narratives were crafted by members of the community to support St John’s Winchester Dementia Support service, underlining personal stories and the power of shared memories.

Stitching Together a Community

The community project was a testament to the unity and creativity of Winchester’s residents. Free Community Sewing Days were held, with eight Janome sewing machines donated for the public to sew their quilt blocks. Volunteers from Wessex Quiltmakers lent their expertise, finalizing the quilts in weekly Sewing Bees. The opening of the exhibition at The Arc witnessed attendance from local dignitaries, celebrating the project’s role in community building and dementia care awareness.

Post-Exhibition: A Gift of Warmth and Care

Following the exhibition, the quilts will find a new home at Winchester Hospice, an acknowledgment of their significant contribution to palliative care. These quilts, each a testament to individual experiences and shared community spirit, will continue to serve a purpose beyond the exhibition, providing comfort to those in need.

St John’s Dementia Support Service: A Beacon of Care

Since its inception in October 2022, St John’s Dementia Support service has been a beacon of assistance, aiding over 300 individuals with dementia in the Winchester district. The efforts of Admiral Nurses and a Dementia Support Worker have made this possible. The service extends varied support, including a walking group and a Memory Wellbeing Centre, with plans for a second centre to open in early 2024.

In return for their contributions, participants in The Fabric of Winchester were treated to a cream tea at Audrey’s Tearoom. St John’s Winchester, an integral part of the almshouse movement, continues to offer care and support for independent living among older residents. Their Hand in Hand service provides wellbeing and befriending, while the Homeshare program creates beneficial living arrangements for both older householders and younger sharers.