Business

The Evolution of Business Travel in the Era of Remote Work

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
In the wake of the remote work trend, business travel has undergone a transformation rather than an elimination. According to data from American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), a significant majority of professionals, 70%, believe that remote work can trigger feelings of disconnection among employees. A larger percentage, 88%, consider in-person meetings indispensable for cultivating positive, long-lasting relationships.

Virtual Meetings vs Face-to-Face Interactions

While virtual meetings have become commonplace in the business world, they may fall short in fostering strong bonds and a unified company culture. The data from Amex GBT corroborates this, stating that virtual meetings are an imperfect substitute for face-to-face interactions. Despite the conveniences of remote work, the human element of communication and connection can be lost in the digital translation. Physical presence allows for nuances in body language and tone of voice that are often overlooked or misrepresented in virtual settings.

Revitalizing Connection and Culture Through Travel

Companies like UFurnish, a UK-based online furniture platform, have adapted to this shift by organizing biannual company-wide meetings. UFurnish’s 16 employees, who work entirely remotely, convene once in January for a week-long meeting abroad to reflect on the past year and set goals for the future. They also gather in September for a shorter, recreational trip within the UK, involving team-building activities. These events serve to regenerate connections, reinforce organizational culture, and boost enthusiasm among team members.

The Resurgence of Business Travel

Despite the pandemic’s initial impact on business travel, an uptick is expected as companies settle into hybrid and remote work structures. A report from the Global Business Travel Association predicts that the industry will surpass pre-pandemic spending levels by 2024. The focus is shifting towards non-customer travel, emphasizing internal meetings to aid face-to-face interactions, which are seen as critical for maintaining employee connections and forging positive, long-term relationships.

The rise of remote and hybrid work has also given birth to ‘bleisure travel’, where employees blend work and leisure activities during their trips. This trend has shifted traveler preferences towards short-term rentals like Airbnb, with demand growth outpacing that for hotels. This trend is anticipated to continue as remote employees opt for longer trips and larger accommodations in non-urban areas.

In conclusion, while remote work continues to dominate the modern work landscape, the need for human connection and face-to-face interaction remains undiminished. Business travel is evolving to meet these needs, serving not just as a means for conducting business, but also a tool for fostering connection, promoting organizational culture, and boosting team morale.

Business Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

