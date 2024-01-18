The Dynamics of Seeking Help: A Deep Dive into the UK's Attitudes

A recent survey of 2,000 UK adults has unveiled some fascinating insights into the dynamics of seeking help. The study revealed that Brits typically become comfortable asking for help at the age of 27. Interestingly, individuals between the ages of 25 and 34 were found to be the most likely to seek assistance. On the other hand, people over 65 showed a tendency to tackle problems on their own. These divergent attitudes stemmed from a variety of factors including a desire for independence (51%), fear of being a nuisance (48%), and pride (23%).

The Struggle of Asking for Help

The survey, commissioned by Santander UK, sheds light on the subjects that people find most challenging to ask for help with. Relationships, finances, and health topped the list. However, when it comes to work, career, and education-related matters, people appeared more open to seeking advice. The hesitance to request assistance is often driven by fear of judgement, with 16% of respondents admitting to struggling with this at work.

The Power of Assistance in the Workplace

Despite the unease, the act of asking for help in the workplace has undeniably positive outcomes. A significant 57% of respondents reported that seeking assistance led to career progression. The study also emphasized the perception of younger people as more willing to ask for help, likely due to societal expectations and their eagerness to learn.

The Impact on Business Owners

Turning to the entrepreneurial realm, the survey found that 77% of business owners sought help when launching their ventures. Furthermore, 51% of these individuals needed practical guidance. Nearly half of the participants believed they could have reached success sooner, had they sought more help during their start-up phase. The study underscores the value of mentorship and assistance for business growth, a sentiment echoed by entrepreneurs like Sarah Willingham.

In the light of these findings, Santander UK is encouraging participation in its Women Business Leaders' Mentoring Programme. Susan Davies of Santander UK emphasizes that seeking help is a form of investment in personal growth, a message that resonates with the 81% of respondents who agreed that asking for help is easier said than done, and the one in three who experienced regret for not seeking help earlier, which sometimes led to workplace errors or customer dissatisfaction.