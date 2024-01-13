en English
Automotive

The Decade of Transformation in the UK Automotive Industry

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
The Decade of Transformation in the UK Automotive Industry

The past decade has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the UK automotive industry. A shift in consumer preferences, coupled with technological advancements and evolving market dynamics, has reshaped the landscape. One of the most striking trends is the steep decline in diesel car sales, which plunged from 49.8% of new car registrations in 2013 to a mere 7.5% in 2023. This significant drop can be attributed largely to the diesel emissions scandal and manufacturers progressively reducing diesel options.

The Rise of Alternative Fuel Vehicles

Petrol cars have maintained a steady market share, but the real game-changer has been the surge in sales of alternative fuel vehicles. Sales of hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs), for instance, have skyrocketed from 1.4% to 36.5%. This shift has led to a 15% reduction in average CO2 emissions from new cars over the decade, reflecting the industry’s commitment to sustainability.

Changing Landscape of the UK Car Market

Parallel to the shift in fuel preferences, the UK car market has also seen changes in its brand landscape. Brands like Mitsubishi and Chevrolet have disappeared due to factors such as cost-saving strategies and low sales. Conversely, new brands, particularly in the EV sector, have emerged. Prominent among these are Tesla and spin-offs like Cupra and Genesis. No longer is the UK car market dominated by a few brands; consumers now have a wider variety to choose from.

Shift in Car Type Preferences

Interestingly, SUVs have grown in popularity, nearly surpassing superminis as Britain’s top choice for cars. Their market share has grown from 11% to almost 29%, indicating a shift in consumer preferences towards more spacious vehicles. Meanwhile, under new Chinese ownership, MG has made a strong comeback with its EV models, ranking as the 11th biggest selling make in the UK. Its market share has leaped from 0.02% to 4.27%, indicating a growing preference for budget-friendly electric models.

Future Challenges and Opportunities

As the industry continues to embrace electric vehicles and artificial intelligence, it must also grapple with associated challenges. These include customizing vehicles post-production and integrating AI into production processes. Cyber risks also loom large, with new processes becoming potential targets for cybercriminals. However, despite these challenges, the automotive AI market is projected to grow to $27 billion by 2025, signaling a promising future for the industry.

As the automotive industry navigates this transformative period, organizations like BMW and Hyundai are leading the charge, developing innovative technologies and partnerships to drive progress. With the promise of greater efficiency, digitalization, and sustainability, the automotive industry is poised for a new era of growth and innovation.

Automotive United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

