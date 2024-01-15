en English
Society

The Crushing Weight of Funeral Costs: A Tale of Grief and Financial Stress

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
The Crushing Weight of Funeral Costs: A Tale of Grief and Financial Stress

On a quiet street in Birmingham, the home of 51-year-old Susan Bradley echoes with the grief of loss and the stress of financial anxiety. Within a span of 10 months, Susan faced the devastating loss of her mother, Carole Bradley, and her sister, Jemma Bradley. Carole’s demise on June 9, 2022, was a cruel blow, exacerbated by the sudden financial burden of funeral costs amounting to £4,800.

The Rising Cost of Departure

As the UK grapples with escalating death-related expenses, the Bradleys are far from the only ones feeling the pinch. SunLife’s 2024 Cost of Dying report reveals that one in five families are dealing with significant financial worries when it comes to paying for a funeral. The average cost of dying in the UK, incorporating funeral, professional fees, and other send-off costs, has reached an all-time high of £9,658. This constitutes a staggering 126% increase in the cost of a basic funeral since 2004, forcing 59% of people to compromise on certain aspects of the funeral.

A Double Blow

Susan, whose resources were already strained due to her income consisting solely of a carer’s allowance, was hit doubly hard. She took in her sister’s two children, adding to her financial woes. Jemma, who suffered from cerebral palsy, died at 37 from liver failure following a hip fracture and sepsis. The funeral expenses rose by £1,000 from the previous year, pushing Susan to the brink of despair.

Light Amid the Darkness

Help arrived in the form of Down to Earth, a charity that provided £1,800 towards the funeral costs, and the Teaching Staff Trust, which shouldered the majority of the remaining expenses. Lindesay Mace, co-manager of the Quaker Social Action’s funeral poverty project, underscored the profound stress and anxiety caused by unaffordable funeral costs. Mace noted that societal pressure often results in families opting for unnecessary and costly funeral products and services. Down to Earth also guides individuals in finding ways to minimize funeral expenses.

Society United Kingdom
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

