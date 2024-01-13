The Candy Man’s Bitter Controversy: Kingdom of Sweets Under Investigation

Chase ‘Candy Man’ Manders, the man who gave London its sugar rush with his Kingdom of Sweets empire, is now under the spotlight, not for his confectionery delights, but for a sour controversy. Manders, along with his brother-in-law Charles Hart, is currently under investigation for allegedly missing 4.5 million in business rates. Yet, the duo, known for their luxurious lifestyle and social media flamboyance, continue to indulge in their love for the high life.

The Candy Empire’s Sticky Situation

This investigation comes as Westminster Council is seeking to recover unpaid business rates from over 30 candy and souvenir shops in the West End. The Council’s probing eye has been drawn towards the 21 firms under Manders’ control that are overdue in filing accounts. Furthermore, several companies associated with Manders have already been wound up for owing millions in business rates, adding a bitter aftertaste to the sweet success of Kingdom of Sweets.

Sugar-coated Scandals

While Manders maintains that his business empire is respectable and tax-compliant, the ongoing investigation seems to paint a different picture. The issue has raised concerns about the practices of American candy stores in the UK, especially in regards to marketing to children and potential tax avoidance. The controversy has left a bitter taste in the mouths of those who once relished the treats of Kingdom of Sweets.

The Sweet Life of the Candy Men

Despite these looming allegations, the Candy Men haven’t let controversy dampen their spirits. Known for their jet-set lifestyle, Manders and Hart continue to document their foreign holidays and celebrity encounters on social media. Their life, much like their confectionery business, appears to be sprinkled with the glitz and glam of success. But as their empire faces scrutiny, the question remains: How long can the Candy Men keep up their sugar-coated facade?