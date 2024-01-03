en English
The Azores: An Attractive Hawaii Alternative for UK Tourists

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
UK tourists seeking a Hawaii-like experience without the extravagant costs and extended flights are now setting their sights on the Azores, an archipelago nestled in the Atlantic Ocean. Offering a medley of outdoor activities, five international airports, and a travel duration of merely five to six hours from the UK, the Azores are emerging as an attractive alternative for British holidaymakers.

Stargazing in the Azores

One of the unique attractions the Azores offer is stargazing. Due to their clear skies and minimal light pollution, the islands serve as a celestial theatre where the cosmos unfolds in all its grandeur. This offers tourists an opportunity to engage in an experience that is both educational and mesmerising.

Exploring S�o Miguel and Pico Island

The islands of S�o Miguel and Pico are amongst the most popular destinations in the Azores. S�o Miguel, the largest island, is known for its hot springs and lakes, including the famed Sete Cidades twin lakes. The island is easily accessible from major UK airports and offers direct flights. Meanwhile, Pico Island is celebrated for its wine tours and tastings, offering travellers a taste of the region’s rich viticulture.

Beach Life and Accessibility in the Azores

With 44 Blue Flag beaches and year-round warm temperatures, the Azores is a haven for beach lovers. Accessibility is a breeze, as British Airways offers direct flights to Ponta Delgada on S�o Miguel. Moreover, tourists can enjoy a visa-free stay for up to 90 days. However, a return ticket and proof of funds might be required at the border. It is also noteworthy that passports must be valid for specific durations. The official language of the Azores is Portuguese, but English is widely spoken, making it a convenient destination for UK travellers. The Azores are also one hour ahead of the UK time zone, making the transition relatively smooth for tourists.

Europe Travel & Tourism
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

