The Azores: An Attractive Hawaii Alternative for UK Tourists

UK tourists seeking a Hawaii-like experience without the extravagant costs and extended flights are now setting their sights on the Azores, an archipelago nestled in the Atlantic Ocean. Offering a medley of outdoor activities, five international airports, and a travel duration of merely five to six hours from the UK, the Azores are emerging as an attractive alternative for British holidaymakers.

Stargazing in the Azores

One of the unique attractions the Azores offer is stargazing. Due to their clear skies and minimal light pollution, the islands serve as a celestial theatre where the cosmos unfolds in all its grandeur. This offers tourists an opportunity to engage in an experience that is both educational and mesmerising.

Exploring S�o Miguel and Pico Island

The islands of S�o Miguel and Pico are amongst the most popular destinations in the Azores. S�o Miguel, the largest island, is known for its hot springs and lakes, including the famed Sete Cidades twin lakes. The island is easily accessible from major UK airports and offers direct flights. Meanwhile, Pico Island is celebrated for its wine tours and tastings, offering travellers a taste of the region’s rich viticulture.

Beach Life and Accessibility in the Azores

With 44 Blue Flag beaches and year-round warm temperatures, the Azores is a haven for beach lovers. Accessibility is a breeze, as British Airways offers direct flights to Ponta Delgada on S�o Miguel. Moreover, tourists can enjoy a visa-free stay for up to 90 days. However, a return ticket and proof of funds might be required at the border. It is also noteworthy that passports must be valid for specific durations. The official language of the Azores is Portuguese, but English is widely spoken, making it a convenient destination for UK travellers. The Azores are also one hour ahead of the UK time zone, making the transition relatively smooth for tourists.