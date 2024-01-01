en English
Malaysia

The 2024 Travel Guide: Top Ten Destinations to Explore

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
The 2024 Travel Guide: Top Ten Destinations to Explore

As the world unshackles itself from the constraints of the past, the year 2024 heralds a revival of the travel industry. This is a time of exploration, of rediscovering the planet’s wonders, of embarking on journeys that enrich the soul. From the emerald landscapes of Ireland to the architectural marvels of Peru, this guide shines a spotlight on ten enticing destinations that promise a diverse palette of experiences.

The Wild Atlantic Way – A Decade of Allure

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland beckons with a 1,600-mile journey along the country’s captivating west coast. A road trip here is a mosaic of rugged coastlines, windswept landscapes, quaint fishing villages, and a culture steeped in rich folklore.

Peru – A Flight into the Heart of Inca Civilization

The wonders of Peru, including the awe-inspiring Machu Picchu and the lush Amazon rainforest, are now more accessible than ever with a new direct flight route from Heathrow to Lima. This South American gem offers a fusion of ancient Inca heritage and diverse ecosystems, making it a compelling destination for the intrepid traveler.

Bad Ischl – A European Cultural Capital

Austria’s Bad Ischl, crowned as a European Capital of Culture for 2024, presents a cultural feast. This charming town, nestled in the heart of the Salzkammergut region, is a testament to Austria’s illustrious past and vibrant present.

Paris – A Prelude to the Olympics

As Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympics, the city of lights pulsates with renewed energy. Art aficionados can look forward to special exhibitions at renowned museums like the Musée d’Orsay, adding another layer to the city’s rich cultural tapestry.

The Eastern Oriental Express – Malaysia’s Moving Luxury

Malaysia invites you to experience its diverse landscapes aboard the Eastern Oriental Express. This luxurious train journey is a blend of elegance and adventure, offering a unique perspective on the country’s natural and cultural treasures.

Abu Dhabi – A Resumption of Wonders

With British Airways resuming flights to Abu Dhabi, the city’s myriad attractions are back in the spotlight. The adrenaline-inducing Ferrari World theme park and the immersive TeamLab Phenomena art experience are just a couple of the experiences that await you in this Emirati metropolis.

These ten destinations, each with its unique allure, are poised to create unforgettable travel stories in 2024. As we embark on this new chapter in travel, let’s celebrate the world’s diversity and the spirit of exploration that unites us all.

Malaysia Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
