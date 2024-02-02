Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc Boosts Dividend Reinvestment Scheme with Allotment of Over Half a Million Shares

In a recent corporate revelation, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announced the allotment of 577,642 Ordinary Shares, each valued at 1p, marking an essential move in its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme. These shares were dispensed at an enticing rate of 47.8p per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to its shareholder's return on investment.

Securing a Spot on the Official List

With a strategic vision for expansion and recognition, the company has undertaken necessary measures to ensure these newly minted shares secure their place in the financial market. It has applied for their admission to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority, a prestigious platform for listed companies in the United Kingdom. This move reflects the company's ambition to increase its visibility and attract a wider range of investors.

Trading on the London Stock Exchange

Beyond the listing, the shares are set to make their way to the London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities. With this move, the company signifies not only its robust financial health but also its strategic planning for future growth. The admission of these shares to the trading platform is expected to take place around February 5, 2024.

A Milestone in Share Allotment

This latest allotment has significantly contributed to the company's total number of Ordinary Shares in issue, bringing the total to a whopping 177,546,529. This milestone underscores Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc's commitment to its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and its determination to provide substantial returns to its shareholders.