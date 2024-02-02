Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc Allots Additional Shares, Prepares for Trading

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc has declared the allotment of 577,642 Ordinary Shares at a price of 47.8p each, under its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme. This strategic move is emblematic of the company's ongoing commitment to its shareholders and its future growth prospects.

A Strategic Move Towards Growth

This allotment is not merely a corporate exercise, but a calculated move aimed at propelling the company towards a more secure financial future. By reinvesting dividends into ordinary shares, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc is demonstrating its confidence in the market and its own potential for growth.

Admission to the Official List and Trading

These newly-allotted shares are not destined to remain idle. The company has sought for their admission to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and for trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. This step is expected to take place around February 5, 2024, signifying a new chapter in the company's journey.

Impact on the Total Number of Ordinary Shares

Following this allotment, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue for Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc has risen to an impressive 177,546,529. This increase is a testament to the company's resilience and adaptability in the face of market fluctuations, and its unwavering dedication to its stakeholders.