TGIS Aviation Appoints New MD Ahead of Significant CAMO Approval

TGIS Aviation, a leading name in the aviation industry, has strategically placed Charlie Whyman, a name synonymous with business development and commercial management, at the helm as its new Managing Director. Whyman, with her rich tapestry of experience, is expected to steer the company towards new horizons of growth and innovation. This pivotal appointment comes as the company stands on the brink of a significant milestone - the acquisition of the Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Charlie Whyman: A Leader with a Vision

Whyman’s journey with TGIS Aviation started a year ago when she served as a consultant for the company. Prior to that, she successfully ran her own business, showcasing her acumen in the commercial and business development sectors. Her leadership is expected to augment the value TGIS Aviation provides to its customers. The company has expressed confidence in Whyman's potential to drive it towards unprecedented growth.

Pushing Boundaries: TGIS Aviation’s Commitment to Diversity

TGIS Aviation's decision to appoint two women in top leadership roles reflects its commitment to promoting diversity and progressive leadership in the aviation industry. This move is seen as a strong statement, challenging the traditional norms and setting new standards in the industry.

CAMO Approval: A New Era for TGIS Aviation

The impending CAMO approval is a significant landmark for TGIS Aviation, marking an important phase in the company's evolution. This approval will empower TGIS Aviation to extend its services in Airworthiness Management and Asset Management, thereby strengthening its commitment to maintaining stringent standards of airworthiness and safety in its operations.