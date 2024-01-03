en English
Transportation

TfWM Unveils Plans for Second Phase of Sprint Rapid Bus Route Development

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
TfWM Unveils Plans for Second Phase of Sprint Rapid Bus Route Development

In a recent announcement, Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) has laid out its ambitious plans for the second phase of the Sprint rapid bus route development. This comprehensive infrastructure project is centred in Solihull and encompasses the construction of new bus lanes, shelters, and significant junction upgrades. The primary goal is to ensure more reliable and predictable bus journeys for passengers travelling between Solihull town centre and the A45 Coventry Road.

Revolutionising Public Transport Infrastructure

The specific interventions include a new northbound bus lane on Hobs Moat Road, widening of Lode Lane at the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) entrance, a southbound bus lane, and a bus-only gate in Solihull town centre. These developments form a part of a broader initiative to establish the region’s first cross-city bus service and to pave the way for the introduction of zero-emission, articulated buses by 2025.

(Read Also: Opinium Poll Reveals Shift in British Public Opinion on Brexit)

Engaging the Community

Local residents and businesses are invited to learn more about the plans during two drop-in events. The first phase of this project, completed in 2022, has reportedly led to improved journey times according to passenger surveys. The second phase is expected to commence later this year, focusing on the remaining parts of the route in Walsall and Solihull.

(Read Also: Second Drone Attack Hits Kharkiv Amid Ongoing Conflict)

Driving Towards a Green Future

This project underscores the commitment of TfWM to enhance the public transport infrastructure, making it more efficient, reliable, and environment-friendly. It is a significant step towards reducing the region’s carbon footprint and moving towards a more sustainable future.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

