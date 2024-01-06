en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

TfL Implements Timetable Changes for Several Bus Routes: A Step Towards More Efficient Transit

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
TfL Implements Timetable Changes for Several Bus Routes: A Step Towards More Efficient Transit

Transport for London (TfL) has initiated a raft of timetable changes for several bus routes beginning the first weekend of January. These adjustments are a critical step towards aligning with the Mayor’s Transport Strategy that envisages 80% of all journeys in London to be undertaken on foot, by bike, or via public transport by 2041.

The TfL Bus Fleet

With an impressive fleet of approximately 9,300 buses operating across 675 different routes, TfL has a significant reach within the city. The recent timetable modifications aim to enhance this reach further by better matching passenger demand, ensuring value for money, and supporting investment in outer London areas.

Notable Changes

Among the changes, the restoration of service frequencies for 24-hour routes 13, 14, and 23 stand out, as well as routes 414 and 452, which had been operating under temporary timetables. These modifications are expected to improve the connectivity and convenience for the city’s nocturnal commuters.

New Temporary Timetables

Furthermore, new temporary timetables have been introduced for routes K1 and K2. These changes come in response to extended journey times due to major roadworks at Tolworth Roundabout. By introducing these temporary timetables, TfL aims to minimize disruption to the usual service and maintain dependable transit services for London’s commuters.

These changes are part of TfL’s ongoing efforts to optimize the bus network, improve reliability, and maintain efficient transit services. As London continues to grow and evolve, so too does its transport system, adapting to meet the needs of its residents and visitors alike.

0
Transportation United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
1 min ago
Explosive Incident Stirs Concerns for Rail Transport Safety in Russia's Urals Region
In the quiet expanse of Russia’s Urals region, a disquieting event reverberated through the air. A section of railroad near Nizhny Tagil was the scene of an incident characterized as a “bang,” according to news agencies TASS and RBC. The transport prosecutor’s office confirmed the occurrence, stirring concerns about the safety and security of rail
Explosive Incident Stirs Concerns for Rail Transport Safety in Russia's Urals Region
Operation Rampart: NSW Police and Sydney Trains Crack Down on 'Buffer Riding'
13 mins ago
Operation Rampart: NSW Police and Sydney Trains Crack Down on 'Buffer Riding'
Indonesia Grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns
27 mins ago
Indonesia Grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns
Kisaju Tragedy: Two Dead, Twelve Injured in Matatu-Lorry Collision
5 mins ago
Kisaju Tragedy: Two Dead, Twelve Injured in Matatu-Lorry Collision
Morning Rush Hour Accident in Vaughan: Pedestrian Severely Injured
8 mins ago
Morning Rush Hour Accident in Vaughan: Pedestrian Severely Injured
Unlicensed Belize City Taxi Driver Faces One-Year Driving Disqualification
9 mins ago
Unlicensed Belize City Taxi Driver Faces One-Year Driving Disqualification
Latest Headlines
World News
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
1 min
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
2 mins
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
4 mins
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
4 mins
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
5 mins
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
5 mins
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
5 mins
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
Bipartisan Concerns Arise Over Secrecy of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospital Stay
6 mins
Bipartisan Concerns Arise Over Secrecy of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospital Stay
South Africa's ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Look Ahead
7 mins
South Africa's ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Look Ahead
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app