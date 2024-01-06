TfL Implements Timetable Changes for Several Bus Routes: A Step Towards More Efficient Transit

Transport for London (TfL) has initiated a raft of timetable changes for several bus routes beginning the first weekend of January. These adjustments are a critical step towards aligning with the Mayor’s Transport Strategy that envisages 80% of all journeys in London to be undertaken on foot, by bike, or via public transport by 2041.

The TfL Bus Fleet

With an impressive fleet of approximately 9,300 buses operating across 675 different routes, TfL has a significant reach within the city. The recent timetable modifications aim to enhance this reach further by better matching passenger demand, ensuring value for money, and supporting investment in outer London areas.

Notable Changes

Among the changes, the restoration of service frequencies for 24-hour routes 13, 14, and 23 stand out, as well as routes 414 and 452, which had been operating under temporary timetables. These modifications are expected to improve the connectivity and convenience for the city’s nocturnal commuters.

New Temporary Timetables

Furthermore, new temporary timetables have been introduced for routes K1 and K2. These changes come in response to extended journey times due to major roadworks at Tolworth Roundabout. By introducing these temporary timetables, TfL aims to minimize disruption to the usual service and maintain dependable transit services for London’s commuters.

These changes are part of TfL’s ongoing efforts to optimize the bus network, improve reliability, and maintain efficient transit services. As London continues to grow and evolve, so too does its transport system, adapting to meet the needs of its residents and visitors alike.