TfL and Brio's Global Launch: London Underground Toy Train Hits Shelves

Transport for London (TfL) has joined forces with the renowned toy manufacturer Brio, unveiling an innovative London Underground-inspired toy train. This exciting collaboration, facilitated by TfL's global licensing agency IMG, marks a significant addition to Brio's Trains of the World series. The newly launched toy set, designed to mimic the iconic red, white, and blue aesthetic of the London Underground, aims to bring a piece of British heritage into children's playrooms globally. Crafted to inspire young minds, the set includes a push locomotive that plays sounds and lights up, enhancing the playful learning experience.

Bringing the Underground to Playtime

The collaboration introduces the London Underground's distinguished design to the Brio World series, providing children worldwide with a unique opportunity to explore and learn about transportation. Stina Wallin, International Product Manager for Brio, emphasized the significance of the partnership, highlighting the set's role in promoting global awareness and cultural appreciation among its young audience. The toy set, suitable for children aged three and over, promises to deliver an authentic and engaging London experience, complete with a three-part push train, a Tube tunnel, two figures, and a London Underground sign.

A Strategic Move into the Toy Market

Ellen Sankey, Brand Licensing Manager for TfL, expressed enthusiasm for the launch, noting the strategic expansion of TfL's brand into the children's toy market. This partnership with Brio, a leader in the toy industry, is a key milestone in TfL's ongoing efforts to leverage its iconic brand identity and heritage. The collaboration is expected to not only entertain and educate young minds but also to strengthen the global presence of the London Underground brand through imaginative play.

Availability and Global Reach

The London Underground toy train set is slated for worldwide release in March 2024, with a recommended retail price of €49.99. Prospective buyers can find the set in-store and online at major retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis, and Argos. This global launch is anticipated to captivate children and collectors alike, offering them a chance to own a piece of London's iconic transportation network. The collaboration between TfL and Brio, facilitated by IMG, underscores the potential of innovative partnerships to extend the reach and impact of traditional brands through creative and engaging new mediums.

As TfL and Brio celebrate the launch of their London Underground-inspired toy train, the initiative stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of London's transport heritage. This collaboration not only highlights the importance of play in learning and development but also showcases the potential for iconic brands to inspire curiosity and appreciation for world cultures among the next generation. As children around the globe take their first imaginary journeys through London's subterranean routes, the impact of this partnership will undoubtedly be felt in both the playrooms and the hearts of young explorers.