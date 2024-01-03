Tesco’s New Bodysuits Echo Kim Kardashian’s Skims Line

UK-based retail giant, Tesco, has rolled out a new line of seamless bodysuits that bear a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand. The bodysuits, part of Tesco’s F&F range, have been lauded for their glove-like fit, a feature that has been key to the success of the Skims line.

Styles and Pricing

The Tesco bodysuits are available in a variety of styles, including long sleeves, short sleeves, and sleeveless, with a choice of high-necks, scoop necks, and V-necks. The tops, offered in muted tones akin to the Skims line, come in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. The long-sleeve tops are priced at around £14, while sleeveless options are available for £12.50. This affordable price point has positioned Tesco as a competitor to high-street fashion chain H&M.

Sizing Discrepancy and Reviews

Despite the positive response, some shoppers have noted a sizing discrepancy, advising others to size down for a better fit. Nonetheless, the bodysuits have garnered positive reviews for their quality, thickness, and double lining. These features make the bodysuits ideal for layering in colder weather or wearing on their own in warmer months. The new designs have also been compared favorably to the basics offered by H&M.

Impact on the Fashion Industry

The introduction of these bodysuits by Tesco signals a shift in the fashion industry. It illustrates how brands are increasingly drawing inspiration from popular celebrity lines, like Kim Kardashian’s Skims, to appeal to a broader customer base. The success of Tesco’s new range could potentially influence other brands to follow suit, thereby reshaping the landscape of affordable fashion.