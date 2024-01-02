Tesco Takes Lead in Sustainability by Transitioning to Paper Packaging

In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, Tesco, one of the UK’s leading supermarket chains, has announced its transition from plastic to recyclable paper packaging for its own-brand pocket tissue packs. This pioneering move is projected to eliminate over 55 million pieces of soft plastic packaging every year, marking a considerable reduction in the company’s carbon footprint.

An Industry-First Initiative

Tesco is the first UK supermarket to implement this change for its pocket tissues range. The shift to recyclable paper packaging is expected to prevent the creation of almost 35 tonnes of new soft plastic annually. The transition was initiated in mid-December 2023, with both single tissue packs and the outer wrap of multipacks being switched to Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper packs.

Responding to Environmental Concerns

This change by Tesco is in response to growing environmental concerns and the urgency for more sustainable packaging solutions. It aligns with the broader industry trends where leading supermarkets, including Tesco, are being compelled to reduce plastic waste and food wastage. Anti-waste charity Wrap is driving an initiative to sell 30% of fruit and vegetables without packaging by next year, eventually aiming to remove 80% of packaging within three years.

Leading the Charge in Sustainability

Along with the push for loose fruits and vegetables, Tesco’s move to replace plastic packaging for pocket tissues is an essential part of the broader sustainability campaign. By setting such a precedent, Tesco is leading the charge towards sustainable practices in the retail sector, reinforcing the potential of own-brand products to make substantial environmental contributions.