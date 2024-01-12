Tesco Steps in to Support Flood-hit Farmers with New Policy

In an unprecedented move to support flood-stricken UK farmers, leading supermarket chain Tesco has temporarily adjusted its acceptance policy to include smaller-than-usual vegetables. This initiative comes as a response to the severe weather conditions that have led to crops like sprouts, cauliflowers, cabbages, and leeks growing underwater, thereby increasing the risk of rot and loss.

Climatic Adversity

The recent flooding, described by John Moulding, the commercial director of TH Clements, a farming business near Boston, Lincolnshire, as the worst of the century, has led to the loss of about 20% of the company’s winter crops. With scarcely a few dry days since October, harvesting has become a Herculean task. The urgency to pull vegetables from waterlogged fields before they rot has escalated, turning the situation into a race against time.

Supportive Measures

Tesco’s decision to relax size requirements is seen as an effort to aid farmers by allowing more of their produce to reach supermarket shelves. This measure not only ensures availability for consumers but also reduces the potential for food shortages. Furthermore, to tackle the issue of wet sprouts, Tesco has partnered with growers to devise a new drying method using cool air blowers.

Avoiding Food Shortages

While the National Farmers Union (NFU) has acknowledged the disruption caused by January’s poor weather, it has indicated no current expectations of shortages. Emphasizing the importance of supermarket flexibility with crop specifications, the NFU has highlighted the potential to minimize food wastage. Tesco’s policy is being hailed as a supportive step for both the fresh produce industry and customers, helping to maintain a steady supply of British winter vegetables during this period of climatic adversity.