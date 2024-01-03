Tesco Set to Announce Stellar Christmas Trading Results Amid High Market Share

In the wake of festive celebrations, Tesco PLC, a prime UK supermarket chain, is all set to announce its financial results for the Christmas trading period and the third fiscal quarter on January 11. The Christmas season, generally a high-revenue period for grocers, witnessed promising early signs of success for Tesco. In the critical run-up to Christmas, UK shoppers splurged £13.7bn on groceries, marking a 7% year-on-year increase. As per Nielsen data for the four and a half weeks leading up to December 2, broker Shore Capital recognized Tesco as one of the frontrunners in grocery sales.

Persistent Performance Despite Setbacks

Mid-December, the company faced a minor hurdle when it had to pull stuffing mix from its shelves due to a moth infestation. Yet, Tesco managed to sustain robust sales for other festive products. The supermarket saw its highest level of transactions since 2019, with customers making a total of 488 million grocery trips during the four weeks ending on December 24. Almost a third of all spending in the four weeks was made on discounted items, proving Tesco’s promotional strategies effective.

Solid Market Position

Research firm Kantar reported that Tesco secured the highest market share among supermarkets in December, standing at 27.6%. This led to a boost in Christmas sales by 7.5% over the previous year. The supermarket’s share rose 0.1 percentage points, solidifying its market position. Premium ranges like Tesco Finest saw a surge in sales by 11.9% over the 12-week period compared with last year, highlighting the strong performance of the supermarket’s own-label lines.

Awaited Financial Results

Investors and shareholders are on edge as they anticipate detailed financial results, which will provide insights into the supermarket’s overall performance during this vital trading period. Tesco’s Christmas sales report indicated a record £13.7 billion grocery sales in the run-up to Christmas, with the average UK household spending £477. Despite competition from other growing grocery chains like Aldi and Lidl, Tesco demonstrated resilience and competitive growth, making it a supermarket to watch in the coming year.