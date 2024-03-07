Tenterden's M&Co Site Transformation Begins: Flats Over Cinema Disappoints Locals

Work has commenced on the transformation of the former M&Co shop on Tenterden High Street into seven high-quality flats, stirring mixed emotions among the town's residents.

While the ground floor will continue to serve as retail space, the decision to not restore the building to its former glory as the Embassy cinema has left some community members feeling a sense of loss for what could have been a vibrant addition to the town's nightlife and economy.

Historic Site's New Chapter

The project, led by Pierre Edmonds, owner of the nearby London Beach County Hotel, aims to add value to Tenterden's High Street by introducing residential living spaces atop smaller, more manageable retail units.

Despite the enthusiasm for revitalizing the town center, the plan has encountered resistance from those who envisioned the site's potential to rekindle Tenterden's cinematic heritage. The Embassy Cinema, which closed its doors in 1969, is remembered fondly by residents like Hazel Savage, who believe a cinema would have significantly benefited the local community and economy.

In the wake of M&Co's closure and the subsequent vacancy of the building, efforts to attract a tenant for the entire premises proved unsuccessful, leading to the current redevelopment plan. The proposal, approved by Ashford Borough Council, not only seeks to address the difficulty in leasing such a large space but also to inject new life into the High Street by offering high-quality living spaces.

Although the loss of a potential cinema is felt by some, others like Deborah Theobald view this development as a chance for smaller, independent businesses to thrive in Tenterden, enriching the town's unique character.

A Look Ahead

The transformation of the former M&Co site marks a significant change in Tenterden's urban landscape, signaling a move towards mixed-use developments as a means to revitalize town centers facing the decline of traditional retail.

While the nostalgia for a cinema remains, the project presents a pragmatic solution to contemporary challenges, offering new possibilities for community engagement and economic growth. As construction progresses, Tenterden looks forward to the benefits these new flats and retail spaces will bring, despite the mixed feelings surrounding the loss of a cultural landmark.