Business

Telegraph Media Group CFO set to resign amid Daily Telegraph Sale Scandal

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
In the prestigious corridors of the Telegraph Media Group, a significant shift is on the horizon. The Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Cormac O’Shea, appointed in 2021, is anticipated to step down in the coming weeks. This imminent departure comes amid ongoing investigations into the sale of one of the UK’s leading broadsheets, the Daily Telegraph.

Stirrings of a Sale

At the heart of the unfolding drama is RedBird IMI, an Abu Dhabi-backed consortium, which has set its eyes on the acquisition of the Daily Telegraph. The newspaper’s current owners, the Barclay family, have found themselves cornered by an inability to repay 1.15 billion in debts to Lloyds Banking Group. However, the potential takeover is under microscopic examination by authorities.

Government Intervention

The UK Government, led by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, has stepped in to prevent significant management changes or ownership transfers. This intervention is designed to ensure the integrity of the Telegraph Media Group during this time of uncertainty. This includes the prohibition of any decisions by potential owners and a halt on mergers. Independent directors of the group have been obliged to seek government approval to appoint a successor for O’Shea.

Unveiling the Unknown

The reasons for O’Shea’s departure remain cloaked. Yet, the situation has aroused concern in the media landscape. Associate Editor Camilla Tominey has voiced apprehensions about the newspaper falling into the hands of a consortium backed by a regime perceived as sexist. Alongside RedBird IMI, other potential buyers have shown interest. These include Lord Rothermere, owner of the Daily Mail, investor Paul Marshall of GB News, and David Montgomery of National World. The final chapter of this saga is yet to be penned.

United Kingdom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

