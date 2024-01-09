en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Teesworks Profits Soar Following Ownership Transfer Amid Government Inquiry

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Teesworks Profits Soar Following Ownership Transfer Amid Government Inquiry

The Teesworks project, a public-private partnership aimed at transforming a former steelworks site in North-East England, has reported a significant surge in net profits, reaching GBP 54 million for the year ending March 2023. This is a stark increase from the GBP 15 million reported the previous year. The boost in profitability follows a pivotal transfer of ownership in November 2021, when private developers took over the majority stake.

Ownership Transfer Triggers Profitability Spike

This shift in power came about when the South Tees Development Corporation (STDC), the public sector partner, transferred an additional 40% of its shares to private companies managed by developers Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney. Notably, the transaction took place without cash consideration, thereby shifting future liabilities worth GBP 172 million to the private sector. The transfer has since been under the microscope of a government inquiry over concerns regarding value for public money.

Financial Concerns Amid Profitability

The disclosed accounts reveal substantial payments to related companies and individuals, including tens of millions of pounds in commission and dividends over the past two years. Teesworks’ increase in turnover was chiefly driven by income from lease premiums, land option income, and scrap sales. The project also saw a notable increase in public funding and taxpayer loans, even following the share transfer.

Progress Despite Financial Scrutiny

Despite the financial scrutiny, Teesworks has demonstrated commendable progress in land clearance, availability, and lease negotiations. The STDC has emphasized that the project has undergone three government business case approval processes and has created thousands of jobs, leveraging significant private sector investment.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
Bristol Myers Squibb, the pharmaceutical titan, is on a transformative journey, underscored by a series of strategic acquisitions. The company’s CEO, Chris Boerner, in a recent conversation with CNBC, provided an in-depth look into the company’s new direction, marked by an emphasis on enhancing its product portfolio and driving significant improvements in patient care, particularly
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
6 mins ago
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
GIM 2024: Tamil Nadu Attracts Rs 6.64 Lakh Crore Investments
6 mins ago
GIM 2024: Tamil Nadu Attracts Rs 6.64 Lakh Crore Investments
Australian Cargo Dispute Nears Tipping Point: Escalation and Lockouts Loom
2 mins ago
Australian Cargo Dispute Nears Tipping Point: Escalation and Lockouts Loom
Rising Valuations for Top 10 TSX Banks Amid Anticipated Interest Rate Decline
3 mins ago
Rising Valuations for Top 10 TSX Banks Amid Anticipated Interest Rate Decline
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
5 mins ago
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
Latest Headlines
World News
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
32 seconds
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
3 mins
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
3 mins
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
4 mins
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
5 mins
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
6 mins
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
6 mins
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
7 mins
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
8 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
15 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app