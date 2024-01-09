Teesworks Profits Soar Following Ownership Transfer Amid Government Inquiry

The Teesworks project, a public-private partnership aimed at transforming a former steelworks site in North-East England, has reported a significant surge in net profits, reaching GBP 54 million for the year ending March 2023. This is a stark increase from the GBP 15 million reported the previous year. The boost in profitability follows a pivotal transfer of ownership in November 2021, when private developers took over the majority stake.

Ownership Transfer Triggers Profitability Spike

This shift in power came about when the South Tees Development Corporation (STDC), the public sector partner, transferred an additional 40% of its shares to private companies managed by developers Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney. Notably, the transaction took place without cash consideration, thereby shifting future liabilities worth GBP 172 million to the private sector. The transfer has since been under the microscope of a government inquiry over concerns regarding value for public money.

Financial Concerns Amid Profitability

The disclosed accounts reveal substantial payments to related companies and individuals, including tens of millions of pounds in commission and dividends over the past two years. Teesworks’ increase in turnover was chiefly driven by income from lease premiums, land option income, and scrap sales. The project also saw a notable increase in public funding and taxpayer loans, even following the share transfer.

Progress Despite Financial Scrutiny

Despite the financial scrutiny, Teesworks has demonstrated commendable progress in land clearance, availability, and lease negotiations. The STDC has emphasized that the project has undergone three government business case approval processes and has created thousands of jobs, leveraging significant private sector investment.