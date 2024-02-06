Teesside International Airport Stars in Romantic Comedy 'Upgraded'

In an exciting venture into the world of cinema, Teesside International Airport, located in the picturesque Tees Valley, has lent its backdrop to the new romantic comedy, 'Upgraded.' The film, slated for a February 9 release on Prime Video, stars the talented Marisa Tomei and Camila Mendes. The airport, in a remarkable transformation, was adapted to represent the iconic New York International Airport during the film's shoot in August 2022.

The Airport's Transformation

Creating the illusion of a bustling New York Airport at Teesside was no small feat. It required changing terminal signs and even importing New York taxis. The airport, under the direction of Carlson Young, was successfully converted into a thriving, believable movie set. The film not only entertains with its delightful storyline of an ambitious intern (Mendes) striving to impress a demanding boss (Tomei) but also gives viewers a glimpse into the modern facilities of Teesside Airport.

Pride and Recognition

Phil Forster, the managing director of Teesside Airport, expressed immense pride in the airport's role in the film. He emphasized the terminal's transformation into a premier, modern facility. Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the region's attractiveness for filming. He drew attention to the airport's recovery from being a 'crumbling, failing business' to achieving significant passenger growth and earning the title of UK and Ireland Airport of the Year.

North East's Rising Film Production

The production of 'Upgraded' was facilitated by North East Screen and signifies the wider surge in film and TV production in the North East. A noteworthy 28% increase was recorded in 2023. The filming at Teesside did not disrupt airport operations, testifying to the area's versatility as a filming location. This follows other feature films and dramas that have utilized the scenic locale of Teesside.