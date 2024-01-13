en English
Society

Teenager Missing in Didsbury: Greater Manchester Police Appeal for Public Assistance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Teenager Missing in Didsbury: Greater Manchester Police Appeal for Public Assistance

In a fervent appeal, Greater Manchester Police have requested public assistance in locating 19-year-old Adam, who has been reported missing for more than 24 hours in Didsbury. Last sighted at around 9:10 pm the preceding day, the young man’s absence has cast a pall of worry and concern.

Details of the Missing Teenager

Adam, a teenager standing at 5ft 6in tall and sporting light blond hair, was last seen clothed in a lengthy, dark green coat and Adidas tracksuit bottoms. He was seen carrying a backpack, a detail that might prove vital in his identification. The police have released a photograph in hopes of accelerating the search and finding Adam.

Concerns for His Welfare

The urgency of the situation is underscored by the growing concern for Adam’s welfare expressed by the Greater Manchester Police. The force is keen to ensure his safety and bring respite to what must surely be an agonizing wait for his loved ones.

Public Assistance Crucial

The public has been urged to step forward with any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, regarding Adam’s whereabouts. Those with knowledge are encouraged to reach out to the Greater Manchester Police at 0161 856 4783, quoting log 1565-13/01/2024. The standard reporting number, 101, is also available for use, and for those who wish to maintain anonymity, Crimestoppers serves as a viable option. In situations that are identified as emergencies, the public is reminded to dial 999.

Society United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

