Society

Teenager Denied Entry to Darts Championship for ‘Activist’ Costume

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
Teenager Denied Entry to Darts Championship for ‘Activist’ Costume

When 18-year-old Ben Clift, a fire security worker from Bolton, decided to attend the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London, he didn’t anticipate that his attire would become the day’s highlight. Clift arrived at the event dressed as a ‘Just Stop Oil’ protestor—a satirical costume choice that he claims was meant as a joke. But the venue’s security staff did not see the humor, labeling him a ‘massive security risk’ and denying him entry.

The Misunderstanding

Despite the initial refusal, Clift tried to defuse the situation by changing into a plain t-shirt and offering to surrender his costume. Still, his efforts were in vain. The security staff remained firm in their decision, leaving Clift out in the cold. He had spent a total of £320 on the event, including the ticket, train fare, hotel, and drinks. The turn of events left him bemused and helpless.

A Rule Revamp

Clift’s costume choice wasn’t born out of the blue—he had seen a fan dressed similarly at the previous year’s tournament. What he wasn’t aware of, however, was a change in the rules. The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), the organizer of the event, had updated its ticket terms and conditions to disallow politically sensitive costumes. Clift, unknowingly, had fallen foul of this updated policy.

PDC’s Stand

The PDC confirmed Clift’s denial of entry, stating that his clothing bore activist protest messages, which was against their policy. Following the refusal, Clift sought solace in a nearby pub, where he spent the rest of the evening. He later asked for a refund at the gate, but the PDC stated that no further communication has been received regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether Clift will be reimbursed for the cost of the event.

Society United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

