en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TechnipFMC to Host Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call, Highlights Integrated Energy Solutions

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
TechnipFMC to Host Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call, Highlights Integrated Energy Solutions

TechnipFMC, a pioneer in the energy sector, has announced that it will conduct its fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call on February 22, 2024. The call is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. London time, which is 8:30 a.m. New York time. The financial results will be disclosed through a press release issued at approximately 11:45 a.m. London time, or 6:45 a.m. New York time.

Accessing the Conference Call

Interested stakeholders can tune into the live webcast through the TechnipFMC website. An archived version will also be made available after the event. This ensures that those unable to attend the live event can still access the information.

TechnipFMC: Revolutionizing the Energy Industry

With a focus on both traditional and new energy sectors, TechnipFMC has positioned itself as a leader in providing integrated projects, products, and services. The company’s strategies are aimed at enhancing project economics and promoting the development of energy resources with reduced carbon intensity. The company operates under two business segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies.

Advancing Industry through Innovation

TechnipFMC is not content with merely following the status quo. The company has initiated programs like iEPCI, iFEED, and iComplete to push the boundaries of the industry. These initiatives represent integrated ecosystems, technological leadership, and digital innovation. With a workforce of approximately 21,000 employees, TechnipFMC is dedicated to client success, innovation, and challenging industry norms. The company stays connected with its audience through X, a platform formerly known as Twitter.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
R&R Surf: A Wave of Diversity and Inclusivity in Chula Vista's Water Sports Scene
Artiss and Arlyn Redmond, a couple with significant Navy experience, have taken a bold step in diversifying the marine industry in Chula Vista, California. They have set sailing with R&R Surf, a water sports and rental business, at the Safe Harbor South Bay Marina. The business made its debut on the Chula Vista bayfront in
R&R Surf: A Wave of Diversity and Inclusivity in Chula Vista's Water Sports Scene
Rush Street Interactive Heads to Share Insights at Needham's Growth Conference
13 mins ago
Rush Street Interactive Heads to Share Insights at Needham's Growth Conference
Gambling.com CEO to Engage Audience at Needham Growth Conference
13 mins ago
Gambling.com CEO to Engage Audience at Needham Growth Conference
Walmart Settles Discrimination Lawsuit with $60,000 Payout and Training Commitment
3 mins ago
Walmart Settles Discrimination Lawsuit with $60,000 Payout and Training Commitment
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
3 mins ago
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
United Rentals to Hold Earnings Conference Call on January 25, 2024
13 mins ago
United Rentals to Hold Earnings Conference Call on January 25, 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
2 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
2 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
15 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
15 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
15 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
16 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
16 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
16 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
16 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app