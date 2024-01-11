TechnipFMC to Host Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call, Highlights Integrated Energy Solutions

TechnipFMC, a pioneer in the energy sector, has announced that it will conduct its fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call on February 22, 2024. The call is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. London time, which is 8:30 a.m. New York time. The financial results will be disclosed through a press release issued at approximately 11:45 a.m. London time, or 6:45 a.m. New York time.

Accessing the Conference Call

Interested stakeholders can tune into the live webcast through the TechnipFMC website. An archived version will also be made available after the event. This ensures that those unable to attend the live event can still access the information.

TechnipFMC: Revolutionizing the Energy Industry

With a focus on both traditional and new energy sectors, TechnipFMC has positioned itself as a leader in providing integrated projects, products, and services. The company’s strategies are aimed at enhancing project economics and promoting the development of energy resources with reduced carbon intensity. The company operates under two business segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies.

Advancing Industry through Innovation

TechnipFMC is not content with merely following the status quo. The company has initiated programs like iEPCI, iFEED, and iComplete to push the boundaries of the industry. These initiatives represent integrated ecosystems, technological leadership, and digital innovation. With a workforce of approximately 21,000 employees, TechnipFMC is dedicated to client success, innovation, and challenging industry norms. The company stays connected with its audience through X, a platform formerly known as Twitter.