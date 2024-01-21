Technical Glitch Disrupts Tesco's Home Delivery Service

Customers across the UK woke up to a frustrating Sunday as Tesco, one of the major grocery retailers, faced a significant disruption in its home delivery service due to a technical glitch. The glitch led to the abrupt cancellation of online orders, causing widespread inconvenience and sparking a surge in customer service contacts.

System Glitch Derails Online Orders

The problem struck on a Sunday morning, an especially busy time for grocery shopping, leading to a last-minute cancellation of numerous orders. The sudden cancellation left customers in the lurch, many of whom were notified just minutes before the scheduled delivery time. Despite the issue being resolved by the afternoon, the company informed customers that they would have to place new orders as it was not possible to reschedule the cancelled ones. This led to further frustration among customers who encountered difficulties in rebooking their orders through the app.

Customers Vent Frustration on Social Media

Among those affected by the glitch was Felicity Hannah, the presenter of Radio Four's Money Box, who took to Twitter to acknowledge the widespread technical issues faced by Tesco. Scores of other customers expressed their disappointment on social media, with some sharing that they received depleted grocery orders. Tesco was quick to respond, directing customers to place new orders through their website and apologizing for the disruption.

Not the First Time for Tesco

This is not the first instance of Tesco grappling with technical issues. The company experienced a similar glitch in March, and just two weeks ago, it suffered another major outage online, affecting thousands of customers. These recurring issues have put the spotlight on Tesco's technical infrastructure and its ability to ensure a smooth online delivery service. As the company works to rectify these issues, customers are left hoping for a more seamless shopping experience in the future.