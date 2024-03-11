Taylor Zakhar Perez Lauds Nicholas Galitzine's Kissing Prowess During 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Filming

Taylor Zakhar Perez, the star of the upcoming film 'Red, White & Royal Blue', recently shared insights into his on-screen chemistry with co-star Nicholas Galitzine, highlighting the extensive practice that went into perfecting their kissing scenes. During an engaging conversation with Oscars red carpet host Amelia Dimoldenburg, Perez didn't hesitate to commend Galitzine's kissing skills, emphasizing the duo's commitment to making their romantic scenes believable.

Advertisment

Behind the Scenes: Perfecting On-Screen Chemistry

The actors, who bring to life a captivating romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of America's first female president, and England's Prince Henry, found humor and meticulous planning to be essential in navigating their intimate scenes. By incorporating lightheartedness into their preparation and execution, they were able to maintain comfort and authenticity throughout filming. Perez's approach to finding humor in everything, matched by Galitzine's similar outlook, played a pivotal role in their dynamic on set.

Mastering the Art of On-Screen Intimacy

Advertisment

Galitzine's attention to detail extended to ensuring minty fresh breath for their scenes together, opting for British brand Smints as his go-to choice. This small but significant gesture underscores the actors' dedication to realism and respect for each other's comfort. Their strategy of treating intimate scenes like choreography allowed them to focus on the technical aspects, thus alleviating some of the potential awkwardness associated with filming such moments.

Anticipation Builds for 'Red, White & Royal Blue'

Adapted from Casey McQuiston's best-selling novel, the film is eagerly awaited by fans longing to see the unique love story between Alex and Prince Henry unfold on the big screen. With its release date set for August 11, the trailer has already sparked excitement, promising a romantic comedy that explores themes of love, rivalry, and the breaking of traditional boundaries. Perez and Galitzine's off-screen camaraderie and dedication to their roles suggest that audiences are in for a treat, with performances that are as genuine as they are heartwarming.

As the premiere of 'Red, White & Royal Blue' approaches, the revelations shared by Perez not only offer a glimpse into the actors' preparation process but also heighten anticipation for the film. Their commitment to authenticity, combined with a storyline that challenges conventions, is poised to captivate viewers worldwide, marking a significant addition to the landscape of romantic comedies.