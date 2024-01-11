en English
Taunton Town Council Allocates £20,500 in Community Grants

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:49 am EST
In a recent move, the Taunton Town Council allocated a total of £20,500 from its grants budget towards several community organizations, underlining the council’s commitment towards fostering growth and development in diverse sectors of the community. The council’s Grants Committee, under the stewardship of Councillor Amber Packer-Hughes, assessed eleven applications, ultimately distributing funds in a manner that, while not fulfilling the total amounts requested by each group, has brought about significant benefits.

Impact of the Grants

The Grants Committee’s judicious distribution model has allowed the council to make a substantive impact across a broad array of residents. The beneficiaries are as varied as they are numerous, ranging from individuals seeking advice and companionship to young aspiring actors, among others. The council’s efforts resonate deeply within the community, providing a lifeline to many, and fueling the dreams and aspirations of countless others.

The Future of Grants

The Grants Committee will convene for its next full meeting on April 8, 2024, with the deadline for the next round of applications set for March 15, 2024. The council has earmarked specific amounts for the Youth Grants (£50,000) and the Knife Angel Grants (£2,000), with application reviews for these grants scheduled for March 4, 2024, and the application deadline set for February 9, 2024.

Youth and Knife Angel Grants

The Youth Grants aim to bolster youth services over a span of three years, with a cap of £5,000 available annually to each applicant. The Knife Angel Grants, on the other hand, are geared towards supporting local initiatives that raise awareness about the perils of knife crime. To date, the council has awarded a total of £74,912 in the form of grants.

Beneficiaries of the Grants

Among the recipients of the council’s largesse is the Grand Western Greenway Association, which was granted £500 for communication expenses, thereby furthering its cause. This allocation is a testament to the council’s far-reaching vision, which recognizes the need to support diverse initiatives for the betterment of the community at large.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

