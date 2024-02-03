Tata Motors Reports Robust Growth Amidst Red Sea Crisis, Sets High Targets for Electric Vehicle Sales

In a recent announcement, P B Balaji, the CFO of Tata Motors Group, reported a significant growth for the company despite challenges arising from the Red Sea crisis. The company witnessed a striking net profit increase of 133.2% at Rs 7,100 crore for the December quarter. Furthermore, Tata Motors saw a 25% increase in consolidated revenue year-on-year, reaching a staggering Rs 1,10,600 crore.

Tata Motors' Steady Progress Amidst Crisis

Despite the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea impacting global shipments, Tata Motors has managed to navigate the situation effectively. As per Balaji, the crisis has extended shipping times for certain products by approximately 10 days. However, the company has found ways to mitigate these challenges, ensuring their operational efficiency remains unscathed.

Shift to Electric Mobility

The company is making significant strides towards establishing its foothold in the electric mobility sector. Tata Motors has invested over 4 billion pounds to set up a global battery cell gigafactory in the UK. The land for the project has already been acquired and land-leveling work is underway. The financial closure for the high-potential project is also in progress, indicating 'all systems green', as stated by Balaji.

Increasing Electric Vehicle Sales

On the topic of Electric Vehicle (EV) sales, the CFO highlighted a sequential increase in volumes, indicating a growing consumer preference for EVs. Importantly, there has been no cannibalisation between EV and CNG segments, which signals a steady growth trajectory for Tata Motors' EV and CNG portfolio. The company aims for EVs to represent 25-30% of their sales in FY25 and FY26.

In conclusion, Tata Motors continues to maintain its growth momentum, despite global challenges. The company's strategic investment in electric mobility and its robust financial performance signify a promising future. Tata Motors' ability to navigate through adversities and its strong focus on innovative technologies are testament to its resilience and ambition.