‘Taskmaster’s New Year Treat’ to Kick Off 2024 with a Bang

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
Channel 4 is all set to welcome the New Year with a bang, broadcasting a special episode, ‘Taskmaster’s New Year Treat’ on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024, at 9 PM. This anticipated episode is part of the popular series, hosted by Greg Davies, the Taskmaster, and his assistant, Little Alex Horne. The duo will present a series of unusual and comedic tasks to a selection of five celebrity contestants, with the winner being crowned the Taskmaster’s New Year Treat Champion.

Star-Studded Line-Up

The special episode will feature a diverse lineup of celebrities including Deborah Meaden, Kojey Radical, Lenny Rush, Steve Backshall, and Zoe Ball. The contestants will engage in a series of creatively challenging tasks, each designed to test their resourcefulness and wit. The tasks are crafted with an emphasis on humor and entertainment, making the special episode a blend of comedy and competition. The winner, in addition to receiving the coveted Golden Eyebrows trophy, will be awarded bragging rights.

Access for International Viewers

While UK viewers can stream the episode on Channel 4’s on-demand streaming service, international viewers, including those in Australia, can access the show on Binge on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. However, due to geo-restrictions, viewers outside the UK will require a VPN to access Channel 4, which can be overcome by changing the IP address to an unrestricted location.

Future of the Show

‘Taskmaster’ is not just stopping at the New Year’s special. The show will return for its 17th series in 2024, with more seasons confirmed by Channel 4, extending up until the 21st season. Additionally, a new spin-off show, ‘Junior Taskmaster,’ featuring children aged 9-11, is slated to premiere in the first half of 2024, expanding the Taskmaster universe.

United Kingdom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

