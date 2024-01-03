Tan Delta Systems Forecasts Lower 2023 Revenue: Progress and Optimism Despite Challenges

Sheffield-based tech firm, Tan Delta Systems, anticipates that its full-year revenue for 2023 will fall short of expectations, with projected earnings of 1.44 million, a decline from the 1.6 million earned in the previous year. Despite this anticipated shortfall, the company, renowned for its innovative real-time equipment monitoring sensors for international clientele, highlights significant strides in its operations.

Progress Amidst Revenue Shortfalls

Unveiled on the AIM stock exchange on August 18, 2023, Tan Delta, with a net raise of 4.8 million, has since made considerable headway in recruitment to bolster its rapid growth. The company has filled key roles, including a head of business development based in the US, a marketing manager, product manager, and customer support engineer. These strategic hires show a commitment to growth and customer satisfaction, despite the challenges faced.

Tapping into Investment Capital

While the deployment of mature trials has been delayed to the first half of 2024, Tan Delta holds a positive outlook for the forthcoming year. The company’s intention is to utilize its investment capital to amplify its sales pipeline, which has seen growth spurred by effective marketing strategies. The company is gearing up for 2024 with the objective of equipping commercial and industrial operators with advanced monitoring systems that boost efficiency and reliability while also supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Outlook for 2024

The estimated net loss for the fiscal year 2023 stands at approximately 400,000, which aligns with the management’s original projections. Despite revenue and recruitment setbacks, Tan Delta Systems remains confident about its potential, noting ongoing discussions with potential customers, including one of the world’s largest ship engine manufacturers. In the face of adversity, the company is advancing steadily, with an unwavering focus on innovation and strategic growth.