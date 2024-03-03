SZA Wins International Artist, Stars Shine at Post-Award Parties: BST Hyde Park Awaits

R&B sensation SZA clinched the International Artist Of The Year award for her chart-topping single 'Kill Bill', setting the stage for her much-anticipated performance at BST Hyde Park on June 29. The music world buzzed with excitement as various artists celebrated their wins and nominations, turning the after-parties into a spectacle of joy and camaraderie. Notably, lovebirds from the previous year shared tender moments, and DJ Calvin Harris surprised many with his off-duty dance moves, despite a preference for quieter nights these days.

Advertisment

Electric Nights at Universal and Sony Parties

The Universal after-party was a scene of jubilation and unexpected reunions. Couples, including newly formed duos and long-time partners, were spotted sharing intimate moments. Callum Turner's admiration for his girlfriend Dua Lipa's success was palpable, with the couple making a discreet exit together. The Warner's after-party at the NoMad Hotel drew a similarly high-profile crowd, with Calvin Harris, alongside his wife Vick Hope and ex-girlfriend Ellie Goulding, diving into the festivities.

After-Party Highlights: From Dancing to Early Exits

Advertisment

While some stars, like Liam Gallagher's son Lennon, opted for an early night, others, like Becky Hill, fully embraced the party spirit. Hill's energetic antics at Universal's celebration were a highlight, capturing the essence of the night's uninhibited joy. Meanwhile, Craig David's DJ set at Sony's party ensured guests were entertained till the early hours, with Calvin Harris seen enjoying the VIP area until nearly 3am.

Looking Forward: BST Hyde Park Anticipation

The buzz from the award season and the after-parties has set high expectations for upcoming performances, especially SZA's scheduled appearance at BST Hyde Park. Fans and fellow artists alike are eager to see how the award-winning artist will translate her studio success to the live stage, promising an unforgettable experience. As the music community continues to celebrate its achievements, the focus shifts to the future, where live performances like those at BST Hyde Park stand as a testament to the enduring power and appeal of music.