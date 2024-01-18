SYMCA Calls for Service Providers in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering for the 2024-2027 Strategic Plan

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has launched a search for service providers specializing in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Services. This strategic move is part of SYMCA’s 2024 – 2027 plan to streamline the movement of people and businesses within the region, thereby driving economic prosperity and enhancing environmental, health, and wellbeing outcomes. The proposed contract, valued at £1,150,000, is divided into two lots.

SYMCA’s Vision and Expectations

SYMCA’s overarching objective is to improve the region’s infrastructural efficiency. To achieve this, the Facilities and Assets Team, in collaboration with their selected Service Providers, will play a pivotal role. The performance of these teams will be assessed based on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that mirror the quality of service and adherence to Best Value principles.

SYMCA places a strong emphasis on customer care and expects the contract staff to actively contribute towards delivering exceptional service. While the cost is indeed a factor, the selection criteria for the service providers extends beyond price, considering multiple aspects detailed exclusively in the procurement documents.

Procurement Procedure and Guidelines

The procurement process is an open procedure that is in line with the Government Procurement Agreement. The notice also clarifies that the procurement is not linked with any European Union-funded projects or programs.

The procurement documents are available for unrestricted and full direct access, free of charge. Interested parties have until the 19th of February 2024 to submit their tenders or participation requests electronically. This opportunity provides a platform for service providers to contribute to the region’s growth and development while fulfilling SYMCA’s mandate.