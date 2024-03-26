Sydney Dance Company's 'Ascent' Triumphs in London: Bonachela's Choreography and Levis' Costumes Shine

Twenty years after Rafael Bonachela emerged as a transformative force in UK dance, his recent homecoming with the Sydney Dance Company at the Royal Opera House in London marks a significant milestone. The show, titled 'Ascent,' showcases a triple bill that highlights Bonachela's evolution as a choreographer alongside the striking visual artistry of costume designer Paula Levis. 'Ascent' serves not just as a display of technical prowess but as a narrative of human connection, movement, and the joy of dance.

Artistic Evolution and Collaboration

The opening piece, 'I Am-ness,' choreographed by Bonachela, sets the tone with its beautiful movement and emotional depth, underscored by the haunting violin of Pēteris Vasks' 'Lonely Angel.' This piece, distinct from Bonachela's earlier, more frenetic works, revels in the dancers' technical ability, weaving a tapestry of human connection and individuality. Following this, Marina Mascarell's 'The Shell, a Ghost, the Host & the Lyrebird' and Antony Hamilton's 'Forever & Ever' build upon this foundation, each adding their layer of thematic complexity and visual intrigue, the latter notably enhanced by Levis' innovative costumes.

Visual and Auditory Harmony

The synergy between choreography and costume design emerges as a central pillar of 'Ascent's' acclaim. Levis' costumes transform the dancers, adding layers of meaning and visual appeal that complement the movement on stage. From the dreamy, voyage-inspired 'The Shell, a Ghost, the Host & the Lyrebird' to the stark, intense 'Forever & Ever,' each piece in the triple bill is elevated by its visual presentation, creating a captivating sensory experience.

The Impact of 'Ascent'

'Ascent' transcends the expectations of contemporary dance, melding technical skill with artistic expression in a way that speaks both to the human condition and to the possibilities of the medium. Bonachela's return to the UK dance scene with the Sydney Dance Company not only showcases the growth and refinement of his choreographic style but also highlights the collaborative spirit of the arts, as seen in the fruitful partnership with Levis. The result is a program that feels fresh and vibrant, inviting audiences to find joy and wonder in the movement and music.

As the curtains close on 'Ascent' at the Linbury theatre, the performance leaves a lasting impression of artistic innovation and collaboration. Through the fusion of Bonachela's choreography and Levis' costume design, the Sydney Dance Company has presented a compelling narrative of growth, connection, and the enduring power of dance. The success of 'Ascent' in London not only signifies a triumphant return for Bonachela but also reaffirms the global relevance and dynamism of the Sydney Dance Company.