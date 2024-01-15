en English
SWIR Market Set for Significant Expansion: SNS Insider Report

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
In a world increasingly reliant on imaging and surveillance technologies, the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market is set to undergo significant expansion. The market size is projected to grow from USD 366.58 million in 2022 to USD 182.63 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030, as reported by SNS Insider.

Driving Factors and Key Players

SWIR technology is gaining traction in defense, military, and various industrial sectors due to its capability to penetrate challenging conditions like fog and vapors. This is particularly valuable for surveillance, detection, monitoring, and inspection purposes. Market growth is primarily driven by the enhanced use of SWIR cameras in military and defense, adoption in machine vision, and technological advancements. Key players in the SWIR market include prominent companies such as Collins Aerospace and Xenics.

Market Opportunities and Segmentation

New applications of SWIR cameras present significant opportunities for market expansion. Market segmentation comprises offerings, material, scanning type, technology, application, and industry verticals. The report also underscores regional growth, with the UK and Japan expected to witness substantial market developments.

Recent Developments

In recent news, Emberion raised funds in February 2022 for VIS-SWIR cameras, and UCID Vision Labs introduced new Atlas SWIR cameras in January 2022. Further, Milrem Robotics has supplied 14 THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles to the Ukrainian armed forces, equipped with SWIR cameras for route clearance and demining. Additionally, New Imaging Technologies (NIT) has launched two new SWIR cameras, the Sens 1280 CxP and Sens 1280 SDI, targeting industrial machine vision and wide area surveillance applications.

The report concludes by presenting company profiles and financials of key market players, offering a comprehensive understanding of the current SWIR market landscape and its potential growth trajectory.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

