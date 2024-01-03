Swindon’s Paramount Building Set for Major Safety Renovations

After a prolonged two-year delay, the Paramount Building in the heart of Swindon’s town centre is poised for a significant safety overhaul. Swindon Borough Council has given the green light to the Paramount (Swindon) Management Company Ltd for the removal of potentially hazardous cladding, akin to the type implicated in the catastrophic Grenfell Tower fire of 2017.

Remediation and Renovation

The council’s approval will see the existing expanded polystyrene (EPS), foam insulation, and timber cladding stripped away from the building. This cladding replacement marks a commitment to enhanced safety measures in line with recommendations post-Grenfell Tower tragedy, which resulted in 72 tragic fatalities due to a fire that spread rapidly, fueled by flammable cladding.

(Read Also: Devizes Named One of UK’s Prettiest Rural Destinations)

Colour Complications

The management company’s initial application in 2022 had to be revised because of the unavailability of the specific colour of wood cladding that had been previously approved. The company sought a certificate of lawfulness for a new cladding colour, walnut brown, a shade as close as possible to the original.

(Read Also: Global Elections in 2024: A Litmus Test for the Health of Democracy)

Deadline Driven Decision

The urgency of this renovation project has been underscored by both resident safety concerns and the looming deadlines related to the government’s Building Safety Fund. The property management has pledged its commitment to work with all stakeholders to ensure stringent compliance with current legislative requirements, promising to keep leaseholders informed throughout the remediation process.

Read More