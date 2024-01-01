en English
Sweeping Financial Changes to Hit UK this January

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
January 2024 rings in a series of sweeping financial changes across the UK, disrupting equilibrium in energy bills, National Insurance, and childcare benefits. The energy price cap has taken an upward leap from £1,834 to £1,928 annually for an ordinary dual fuel household, a shift that will ripple through bills until March 31. However, this cap remains confined to unit rates and standing charges, meaning actual bills will fluctuate according to energy usage.

HMRC’s Crackdown on Tax Evasion

As part of its measures against tax evasion, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is tightening its grip on online platforms, requiring them to document users’ earnings. Earnings over £1,000 from side hustles will now need to be reported, potentially leading to additional tax liabilities. Affected platforms include the likes of Vinted, eBay, and Airbnb, reflecting HMRC’s efforts to keep pace with the rapid evolution of the gig economy and curb attempts to conceal income and gains.

Childcare Benefits and National Insurance Contributions

Working parents can anticipate a respite as applications for 15 hours a week of free childcare for two-year-olds in England open, with further expansions slated for September 2024 and September 2025. National Insurance contributions see a cut from 12% to 10% for earnings above £12,570 starting January 6. However, the threshold for starting payments will remain static until April 2028.

Upcoming Inflation Data and Tax Return Deadline

The forthcoming release of inflation data, currently standing at a robust 3.9%—nearly double the Bank of England’s target of 2%—is anticipated with bated breath. The deadline for filing self-assessment tax returns looms on January 31, with penalties awaiting late submissions.

As Britain steps into the new year, these substantial financial shifts—ranging from energy bills, National Insurance, and childcare benefits to inflation data and tax return deadlines—will steer the nation’s economic landscape in unforeseen directions.

Business Economy United Kingdom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

