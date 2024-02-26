Swaledale's Reeth Memorial Hall Ushers in New Music Season with Star-Studded Lineup

As the frost begins to thaw and the early signs of spring whisper through the valleys of Swaledale, the historic Reeth Memorial Hall prepares to open its doors to a new season of music that promises to captivate and enchant. This year, the spotlight shines brightly on two phenomenal acts: the electrifying Urban Folk Quartet and the legendary Kiki Dee, accompanied by Carmelo Luggeri. With performances scheduled for March 9 and March 22, respectively, these events mark not only a celebration of diverse musical talent but also the enduring charm of live performances in the heart of Yorkshire.

A Fusion of Global Rhythms: Urban Folk Quartet Takes the Stage

The Urban Folk Quartet, set to perform on March 9, is renowned for their dynamic blend of folk music with elements of Afrobeat, Indian classical, funk, and rock. The quartet, consisting of Joe Broughton, Paloma Trigás, Tom Chapman, and Dan Walsh, brings together a kaleidoscope of global musical influences, creating a sound that is both innovative and deeply rooted in folk traditions. Their performance, starting at 8 pm, is a much-anticipated event, with tickets priced at £17 in advance and £19 at the door. The quartet promises an evening of high energy, masterful musicianship, and a journey through the vast landscapes of musical genres.

Celebrating Six Decades of Music: Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri

On March 22, the hall will resonate with the soulful melodies of Kiki Dee, celebrating her 60th year in the music industry, alongside the talented Carmelo Luggeri. Known for their spellbinding acoustic live show, the duo has toured the UK and Europe for over 25 years, creating intimate atmospheres that captivate their audiences. Their repertoire, featuring unique covers of songs by artists such as Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra, as well as Kiki's own hits, offers a rich tapestry of musical heritage. The concert begins at 7.30 pm, with tickets available for £22 in advance and £24 at the door. As with the Urban Folk Quartet, under 16s can enjoy these musical delights at half the price, making it a family-friendly affair.

More Than Just a Concert: A Cultural Gathering

Reeth Memorial Hall, with its storied history and picturesque setting, has long been a cultural beacon in Swaledale. These upcoming music events are not merely concerts; they are gatherings that celebrate community, artistry, and the timeless nature of live performance. Glen Steward, reachable through Reeth Post Office, extends a warm invitation to both locals and visitors to partake in these musical festivities. As the community comes together to support the arts and enjoy the talents of both the Urban Folk Quartet and Kiki Dee with Carmelo Luggeri, Reeth Memorial Hall reaffirms its place as a cornerstone of cultural life in Yorkshire.

As we look forward to the vibrant energy of the Urban Folk Quartet and the enduring appeal of Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri, it's clear that the new season at Reeth Memorial Hall is set to be a memorable one. Whether you're drawn by the allure of global musical fusion or the intimate storytelling of a legendary singer-songwriter duo, these events promise an unforgettable experience. With spring on the horizon, what better way to celebrate than by gathering in the heart of Swaledale for evenings of splendid music and community spirit?