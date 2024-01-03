en English
Business

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc Complies with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
On 3rd January 2024, SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc, a UK listed investment company, announced its compliance with the UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8. This rule mandates investment companies to disclose, within five business days of a quarter’s end, their investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated policy to invest under 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies, including investment trusts.

Adherence to UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8

The announcement was prompted by the conclusion of the latest quarter, and was made in adherence to regulatory requirements. The UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8 is designed to ensure transparency and compliance in the investment sector, requiring companies to reveal any holdings they may have in other investment companies that do not follow the 15% investment policy.

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc’s Disclosure

In its quarterly disclosure, SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc stated that as of December 29, 2023, it held no investments in such other investment companies. This announcement signifies that the investment company has been operating within the boundaries set by the UKLA Listing Rule.

Contact for Further Queries

For any further inquiries related to the quarterly disclosure, Diane Miller, the Company Secretary and Head of Funds Administration at SVM Asset Management Ltd, has provided her contact information. This gesture not only encourages open communication but also assures stakeholders of the company’s commitment to transparency and compliance.

Business United Kingdom
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

