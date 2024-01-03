en English
Agriculture

Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers

The Suzuki Quadtruck, a versatile four-wheel-drive vehicle, is making waves in the agricultural sector in the UK. With over 100 units now in the hands of farmers, foresters, gamekeepers, and beekeepers, this compact powerhouse is challenging the dominance of utility task vehicles (UTVs), traditionally the go-to choice for these professionals.

Quadtruck: A Cost-Effective Alternative

UTVs, despite their robustness, have long been plagued by issues of reliability and the exorbitant cost of spare parts. In stark contrast, the Quadtruck offers a cost-effective alternative, with prices starting just under £8,000. This compares favorably to UTVs, which can cost upwards of £25,000. More than just an affordable option, the Quadtruck comes with generous specifications, including a cab, heater, air-con, and a radio, giving it an edge over its pricier counterparts.

Performance and Specifications

The Quadtruck’s performance is powered by a three-cylinder 660cc fuel-injected K6A petrol engine. Despite its compact size, it is surprisingly capable off-road, making it well-suited for the rugged and unpredictable terrains often encountered in farming and forestry work. The newer DA16T model offers slightly more room and a better turning circle, enhancing its maneuverability. Alongside its performance, the Quadtruck’s reliability is a significant factor in its growing popularity, especially for short stop-start farm work journeys.

Customization and Availability

Abbey Commercials, under the leadership of Andy Boss, plays a pivotal role in importing and servicing these vehicles from Japan. The company offers two models: the DA63T and the DA16T. Both are largely identical and are at least 10 years old, with mileage ranging from 5,000 to 100,000 kilometers. They also provide customization options, such as suspension lift kits, towbars, and various body modifications. Spare parts are either readily available or can be quickly sourced from Japan, ensuring that Quadtruck owners are never left in the lurch.

With its affordability, reliability, and surprising off-road capabilities, the Suzuki Quadtruck is asserting itself as a worthy contender in the agricultural vehicle market, offering a robust alternative to traditional UTVs.

Agriculture Automotive United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

