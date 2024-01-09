Suzohapp to Showcase Hardware Solutions at EAG Expo

Next week, the ExCeL London will buzz with the hum of anticipation and the whispers of innovation as the EAG Expo unfolds. Among the sea of participants stands Suzohapp, a key player in the domain of hardware solutions. With a product range as extensive as it is varied, Suzohapp is all set to fascinate attendees from January 16 to 18 with its latest offerings.

Unveiling A Spectrum of Solutions

Attendees can expect to feast their eyes on an array of products tailored specifically for manufacturers and operators within the industry. This lineup includes a variety of coin and banknote validators, printers, hoppers, monitors, push buttons, redemption tickets, and tokens. Supplementing this list are change machines and note/coin counters, marking Suzohapp’s intention to cater to every possible need within the sector.

Leading with Innovation

At the heart of Suzohapp’s presentation will be the CountR CashIO cash redemption terminals. These terminals epitomize a fast and easy self-service payout option for players. Another prominent feature of their presentation will be the Dual Change Cashless machine, a testimony to Suzohapp’s commitment to evolving consumer trends. This machine caters to the increasing preference for contactless payment options in arcades, paving the way for a seamless gaming experience.

More Than Just Components

Tim Kennedy, the vice president of sales for Europe, emphasized that Suzohapp seeks to provide comprehensive solutions as well as individual components and replacement parts. This approach, he believes, distinguishes Suzohapp as a singular point of access for diverse needs in the gaming and amusement industry. As the curtain rises at booth C36, visitors will have the opportunity to experience these latest innovations firsthand, potentially reshaping their perspective on hardware solutions within the industry.