en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Suzohapp to Showcase Hardware Solutions at EAG Expo

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Suzohapp to Showcase Hardware Solutions at EAG Expo

Next week, the ExCeL London will buzz with the hum of anticipation and the whispers of innovation as the EAG Expo unfolds. Among the sea of participants stands Suzohapp, a key player in the domain of hardware solutions. With a product range as extensive as it is varied, Suzohapp is all set to fascinate attendees from January 16 to 18 with its latest offerings.

Unveiling A Spectrum of Solutions

Attendees can expect to feast their eyes on an array of products tailored specifically for manufacturers and operators within the industry. This lineup includes a variety of coin and banknote validators, printers, hoppers, monitors, push buttons, redemption tickets, and tokens. Supplementing this list are change machines and note/coin counters, marking Suzohapp’s intention to cater to every possible need within the sector.

Leading with Innovation

At the heart of Suzohapp’s presentation will be the CountR CashIO cash redemption terminals. These terminals epitomize a fast and easy self-service payout option for players. Another prominent feature of their presentation will be the Dual Change Cashless machine, a testimony to Suzohapp’s commitment to evolving consumer trends. This machine caters to the increasing preference for contactless payment options in arcades, paving the way for a seamless gaming experience.

More Than Just Components

Tim Kennedy, the vice president of sales for Europe, emphasized that Suzohapp seeks to provide comprehensive solutions as well as individual components and replacement parts. This approach, he believes, distinguishes Suzohapp as a singular point of access for diverse needs in the gaming and amusement industry. As the curtain rises at booth C36, visitors will have the opportunity to experience these latest innovations firsthand, potentially reshaping their perspective on hardware solutions within the industry.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
Chariot Corporation Resumes Diamond Drilling at Black Mountain After Winter Break
In a bold move echoing the tenacity inherent in the world of mining, Chariot Corporation has announced the recommencement of its diamond drilling campaign at Black Mountain, Wyoming, following a temporary winter-induced hiatus. The company has already made significant progress with six diamond-core holes drilled, spanning a total of 652m, and is currently awaiting results
Chariot Corporation Resumes Diamond Drilling at Black Mountain After Winter Break
Dallas Fed President's Speech Influences Global Financial Market Movements
2 mins ago
Dallas Fed President's Speech Influences Global Financial Market Movements
BOV's Discounted Sales to Ex-Chairperson's Linked Company Stirs Controversy
6 mins ago
BOV's Discounted Sales to Ex-Chairperson's Linked Company Stirs Controversy
Saudi's Oil Price Cut: A Prelude to a Market Share War or a Strategic Move?
44 seconds ago
Saudi's Oil Price Cut: A Prelude to a Market Share War or a Strategic Move?
Betson Enterprises Unveils 5,000 sq.ft Arcade at RollHouse FEC in North Olmsted
49 seconds ago
Betson Enterprises Unveils 5,000 sq.ft Arcade at RollHouse FEC in North Olmsted
Flip Out Trampoline Park Bolsters Australian Presence with New Adelaide Location
1 min ago
Flip Out Trampoline Park Bolsters Australian Presence with New Adelaide Location
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
13 seconds
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
17 seconds
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
27 seconds
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
2 mins
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
4 mins
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
7 mins
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers' Inefficiencies
9 mins
IPUSA Rings Alarm on South African Police 10111 Call Centers' Inefficiencies
DA Fani Willis Accused of Romantic Conflict of Interest in Trump Case
10 mins
DA Fani Willis Accused of Romantic Conflict of Interest in Trump Case
ANC Stands Defiant: Ramaphosa Rallies Party Ahead of 112th Anniversary
10 mins
ANC Stands Defiant: Ramaphosa Rallies Party Ahead of 112th Anniversary
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
60 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app