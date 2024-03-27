Sutton Coldfield Vintage Marvel Comics Fetch £13k, Doubling Estimates at Lichfield Auction

A remarkable find in Sutton Coldfield led to a sensational auction result when a collection of 1,600 vintage Marvel comics, hidden away in a loft, sold for £13,150, far exceeding the initial £5,000 estimate. Discovered during a house clearance, these comics, predominantly from the 1960s and '70s and featuring iconic characters like Spider-Man and The Hulk, captivated bidders at the Lichfield auction house, with every issue finding a new owner. Richard Winterton, the auctioneer, hailed the sale as a 'fittingly fantastic result' for comics that had been tucked away, forgotten until now.