Sustrans Standardizes Sea to Sea Route Numbering to Enhance User Experience

In an effort to enhance the user experience of the popular Sea to Sea (C2C) route, Sustrans, the national walking, wheeling, and cycling charity, has initiated an update to signage along the trail. The C2C route, a 137-mile trail extending from Sunderland to Whitehaven, was previously marked with different route numbers, leading to potential confusion for its users. The Eastern section was known as Route 7, whereas the Western section was labelled as Route 71. The latest initiative will standardize the entire trail under a single designation – National Cycle Route 7.

Clarifying Route Numbering

Dave Shuttle, a network development officer at Sustrans, explained the purpose behind the signage changes. According to Shuttle, the revamp aims to clarify the route numbering, thereby ensuring that the entire route from Sunderland to Whitehaven is uniformly labelled as Route 7. The move is expected to simplify navigation for users, presenting a single, clear route number from start to end.

Enhancing User Experience

The Sustrans initiative is more than a mere signage update; it is an effort to enhance the experience for everyone using the C2C path. By providing a single, clear route number, the charity hopes to eliminate any confusion arising from the previous dual numbering system. The streamlined signage will make it easier for users to navigate the trail, potentially encouraging more individuals to enjoy the benefits of walking, wheeling, and cycling along the scenic C2C path.

Commitment to Accessibility

This signage update reaffirms Sustrans’ commitment to making the National Cycle Network accessible and user-friendly. The charity continues to strive for improvements that cater to the needs of its users, ensuring that the joys of walking, wheeling, and cycling are available to all, regardless of their level of experience or familiarity with the network. As the C2C route settles into its new identity as National Cycle Route 7, users can look forward to a more streamlined and consistent experience along the trail.