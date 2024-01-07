Sustaining Shropshire: Breathing New Life into Agri-tech and Food Sectors

A torchbearer for sustainable progress, the Sustaining Shropshire project has emerged as a beacon for the future of agri-tech and food and drink sectors in Shropshire County. This trailblazing initiative, a result of a strategic partnership between Harper Adams University and the Agri-EPI Centre, is setting a new benchmark in enhancing sustainability while propelling economic growth.

Unleashing Potential with Expert Guidance

Armed with a formidable support system from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the Sustaining Shropshire project provides local businesses with priceless guidance and support. The project’s team, helmed by Dr. Eric Siqueiros, is a powerhouse of innovation specialists including Dr. Jane Yardley, Ian Rickuss, and Tanya Postles. With their unwavering commitment, they aim to assist businesses in mitigating their environmental impact while extending their operational horizons.

A Legacy of Success

The team’s collective experience, honed during the preceding AGRI project, has already proven instrumental in aiding over 150 businesses in the West Midlands and Shropshire. Their invaluable assistance has spanned numerous facets of business growth, notably including business analysis and the implementation of novel processes.

County-Focused Approach: A Catalyst for Growth

With a keen focus on the Shropshire region, the Sustaining Shropshire project intends to build on the local businesses’ significant achievements. This county-focused approach has already sparked considerable interest, evidenced by the attendance of over 50 businesses at the project’s launch event. Throughout 2024, the project will be a cornerstone of events at the Agri-EPI Centre, emphasizing the importance of sustainable growth in business planning. Additionally, the Centre offers bespoke one-on-one business support, tailored to address the unique needs of individual enterprises.

Agri-tech and food and drink entrepreneurs in Shropshire are encouraged to leverage the support offered by the Sustaining Shropshire project. By reaching out to the Business Development manager, they can access an array of resources and assistance to help catapult their business to new heights while adhering to sustainable practices.