Sussexes' Health Concerns for Royals Questioned Amid Controversial Appearances

In a recent turn of events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are said to have communicated their concern and best wishes to King Charles and Princess Kate over their health. This information was reportedly shared with a media outlet by an undisclosed source. Concurrently, the Sussexes were spotted at the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love,' projecting an air of joviality.

Contestation and Criticism

However, the veracity of the source's claims has drawn skepticism from critics and some public members. A reader on Instagram dismissed the narrative as a fabrication, painting the Sussexes as egotistical and indifferent, implying that the royal couple would not extend their concerns to other members of the royal family.

Sussexes' Public Appearances: A Cause for Contention

Prince Harry and Meghan's public appearances, particularly their attendance at the Bob Marley premiere in Jamaica, have been a source of controversy. The couple was seen in close proximity to the Jamaican Prime Minister, a figure advocating for severance from the British monarchy, which has been a cause for critique from both the royal family and the public.

Maintaining Distance from the Royal Family

The Sussexes have been criticized for their perceived neglect in expressing public well wishes to King Charles and Kate Middleton, both of whom are recuperating from health issues. This action, or lack thereof, is viewed as a sign of insensitivity and betrayal by the Royal Family, adding fuel to the ongoing tension. The recent outings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been characterized as tone-deaf, further straining their already fraught relationship with the Royal Family.