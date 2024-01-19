Sussexes Criticized for Using Queen's Nickname for Daughter Without Permission

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, named their newborn daughter Lilibet, a childhood nickname of Queen Elizabeth II, without her formal approval, new revelations have shown. This has led to a flurry of negative reactions, with many accusing the couple of trying to maintain an image of closeness with the Royal Family, despite their well-publicized step back from royal duties.

Unsettling the Royal Nest

The controversy surrounding the name choice has intensified after the Sussexes reportedly sent legal threats to newspapers, including the BBC, following their suggestion that the Queen would disapprove of their actions. Sources close to the palace have revealed that the Queen was indeed unhappy with their choice to use her nickname for their daughter, underlining the ongoing tensions between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

Under the Media's Microscope

The incident has brought under focus the scrutiny that the Sussexes face regarding their decisions and their interaction with the media. Known for their strained relationship with the press, the couple's decision to resort to legal threats against media outlets has further complicated matters, casting a shadow over the joyous occasion of their daughter's birth.

Ever since their dramatic departure from their royal duties, the Sussexes have found themselves at odds with the Royal Family. The naming of their daughter, while a personal choice, has raised questions about the couple's relationship with the monarchy. Their decision to use the Queen's private nickname, without her consent, has been seen by many as an attempt to maintain a connection with the royal lineage, despite their self-imposed distance.