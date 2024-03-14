Sussex Police Officers Charged with ABH for Incident with Dementia Patient

Two Sussex Police officers have been charged in a case that has sparked widespread outrage and concern over the treatment of vulnerable elderly individuals in care. PC Stephen Smith, aged 50, and PC Rachel Comotto, 34, face charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) following their interaction with 93-year-old Donald Burgess, a dementia patient and wheelchair user, at a care home in St Leonards, East Sussex, in June 2022. The charges come after an exhaustive investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into allegations that excessive force was used, including a Taser, PAVA spray, a baton, and handcuffs.

The IOPC's probe into the incident was initiated after reports surfaced that Burgess had threatened staff with a knife. Despite the grave outcome, with Burgess passing away three weeks post-incident, the IOPC has stated that evidence currently available does not link the officers' actions directly to his death. The investigation concluded with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorizing criminal proceedings, leading to the impending court appearance of the officers at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 25 April.

Response and Cooperation

In response to the incident, Sussex Police referred itself to the IOPC and has expressed its full cooperation throughout the investigation process. The force has confirmed that both officers involved remain on duty but with imposed restrictions, pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings. The case has prompted the police force to review its policies and procedures, especially concerning the treatment of vulnerable individuals in care settings. Sussex Police has also extended its sympathies to the family of Donald Burgess, acknowledging the tragic nature of the incident.

The case has elicited a strong response from the public and advocacy groups, highlighting concerns over police conduct and the use of force against elderly and disabled individuals. Mel Palmer, director at the IOPC, has reiterated the agency's commitment to ensuring transparency and justice, emphasizing ongoing communication with Burgess' family, Sussex Police, and the coroner. As the legal proceedings commence, the community and Burgess' family await answers and accountability, hoping for measures that will prevent similar incidents in the future.

As this case moves through the judicial system, it serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities and responsibilities involved in law enforcement's interactions with the most vulnerable members of society. The outcome may have broader implications for police training, policies, and the oversight mechanisms designed to protect those who cannot protect themselves.