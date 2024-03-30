Susie McCabe Triumphs with Billy Connolly 'Spirit of Glasgow' Comedy Award

Glasgow's own Susie McCabe has clinched the prestigious Billy Connolly 'Spirit of Glasgow' Award at the city's bustling comedy festival, drawing applause and admiration from the legendary Sir Billy Connolly himself and festival judges. McCabe's unique blend of humor, which encapsulates the essence and spirit of Glasgow, was highlighted as she was declared the standout winner at the festival's comedy gala held at King's Theatre. Sir Billy, in a heartfelt video message, lauded McCabe's performance, noting his delight in witnessing her 'brilliant' Glasgow style of comedy. The award, presented by festival director Krista MacDonald, Elaine C Smith, and last year's winner Janey Godley, signifies McCabe's significant contribution to Glasgow's comedy scene.

From Construction to Comedy: McCabe's Remarkable Journey

McCabe's journey to the pinnacle of Glasgow's comedy scene is both inspiring and unconventional. Starting her comedy career in her 30s, spurred by a dare, McCabe transitioned from working in the construction industry to supporting renowned comedian Kevin Bridges and selling out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe. Her humor, described as 'hilariously down to Earth,' has not only won her critical acclaim but has now earned her one of the most coveted awards in Glasgow's comedy circuits. McCabe herself expressed profound gratitude for the award, emphasizing the significance of her Glasgow roots