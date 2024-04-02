Susie Dent's Unique Final Wishes: OED Burial and Haunting Countdown with Comedian Pallbearers

Susie Dent, renowned lexicographer and beloved figure on the British television show Countdown, has recently shared her distinctive and humorous final wishes. Dent, aged 59, expressed her desire to be buried with all 20 volumes of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) and plans to haunt the Countdown studio, ensuring her legacy lives on in a uniquely spirited manner. Her choice of pallbearers? The guest comedians from the popular spin-off, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Final Resting Plans with a Twist

Dent divulged her unconventional funeral plans on the podcast, Where There's A Will, There's A Wake, detailing her final journey in a wicker coffin accompanied by 'naff 80s music' and a rickshaw procession. The weight of the OED volumes presents a logistical challenge, humorously acknowledged by Dent, who proposed a tandem rickshaw or additional support to manage the uphill journey. The comedians Joe Wilkinson, Jon Richardson, Katherine Ryan, Jimmy Carr, and Joe Lycett were named as her preferred pallbearers, adding a comedic element to her procession.

Haunting with Humor

Furthering her posthumous plans, Dent expressed her intention to haunt the Countdown studio as a disembodied torso, focusing her spectral presence on whoever might succeed her role. This whimsical approach to the afterlife reflects Dent's characteristically playful attitude towards death and legacy. Her specific desire to haunt as only her top half— the part viewers are familiar with—adds a personal touch to her haunting strategy, ensuring that her presence remains felt within the studio.

Legacy Beyond Words

Beyond her humorous final wishes, Susie Dent's legacy as a lexicographer and a cherished part of Countdown is undeniable. Her contributions to the show and the field of linguistics have made her a respected figure, with her final wishes further endearing her to fans and colleagues alike. Dent's unique approach to discussing her legacy and death challenges traditional norms, inviting a lighter, more open conversation about these inevitable aspects of life.

As Dent imagines her final farewell and beyond, her plans offer a reflection of her life—infused with intelligence, wit, and a profound love for the English language. These final wishes not only serve as a testament to her vibrant personality but also ensure that her spirit, much like her contributions to linguistics, will continue to inspire and entertain for years to come.